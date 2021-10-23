Patrice Evra claims to have been sexually abused when he was 13

The ex-footballer revealed he was sexually abused by one of his teachers when he was a teenager

Patrice Evra, the former player of the France and Manchester United team, said on Friday that he was the victim of sexual abuse when he was a teenager.

In an interview with The Times on the occasion of the publication of his autobiography, Patrice Evra, now 40, said he was the victim of this abuse when he was 13 and still in school.

He added that it had been much more difficult to reveal the facts to his mother than to bring it up in her autobiography or in interviews.

“Of course, she was very shocked,” he told the British daily. “It was a tough time for me and I still haven’t told some of my siblings and close friends,” he added.

The former rear, born in Dakar, said he had decided to make this matter public to help other children who may be in a similar situation.

No complaint

“I’m not trying to make people feel sorry, it’s a difficult situation,” he said. “A mother does not expect to hear such things from her own child.”





“I only told him now when I’m 40 years old. It was a big shock for her with a lot of anger ”.

“’You mustn’t put it in your book, it’s private, Patrice,’ she told me. But I told her that it was not about me but about the other children and she replied that it was OK, that she understood ”.

The ex-player clarified that he had not filed a complaint against his attacker who, he said, was one of his teachers. “The first thing my mom said to me was, ‘if you don’t, I will. If he’s still alive, I’ll kill him. ‘ But I buried it so deep inside me that I didn’t think of filing a complaint ”.

Evra added that when he was 24 and then playing for Monaco he received a call from the police regarding his alleged attacker but was unable to say what had happened to him. “Living with this is one of my biggest regrets because I could have helped so many people,” he lamented.