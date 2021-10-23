Paul Walker: his married daughter Meadow (22), Vin Diesel’s crucial role at the ceremony

Everything went very, very quickly between Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan. Just months after their relationship began, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker married the one she loved.

This happy news, Meadow Walker shared with the whole world. The young woman announced it on Friday, October 22, 2021 on her Instagram page. Generous in images, she has published several and even a video of several seconds that allows to discover that a very important man in her eyes led her to the altar, a role that is traditionally reserved for the dad. Paul Walker died suddenly on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40, in a traffic accident, he would have been very proud to see his daughter, the apple of his eye, driven to her husband by Vin Diesel, who is none other than Meadow Walker’s godfather.





For this big day, the young model opted for a long satin dress with thin straps. She was wearing a veil. If Meadow Walker does not reveal the exact location of his wedding, the ceremony took place near the sea. Vin Diesel was not the only representative of the large family Fast & Furious. Actress Jordana Brewster was also present and went to meet the bride to kiss her. Once the ceremony was celebrated, the newlyweds left in a vintage convertible car.