Paul Walker’s daughter got married, accompanied to the altar by Vin Diesel

PEOPLE – In an idyllic waterfront setting in the Dominican Republic, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker got married in early October. She said yes to her fiancé, Louis Thornton-Allan, as evidenced by the many photos posted on her Instagram account this Saturday, October 23.

Fans expressed their emotion when they saw the actor on Meadow Walker’s arm. “I love the fact that Vin Diesel accompanied you to the altar,” wrote several Internet users. “Seeing you both warms my heart. Paul is looking at you from above, ”shares another.





Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California, while a passenger in his Porsche Carrera GT. The vehicle, which was traveling between 120 and 130 km / h, struck a pole and trees. A pilot friend, Roger Rodas, was behind the wheel. He also died.

Her daughter created her Instagram account in 2015 to announce the creation of the “Paul Walker Foundation”, an association that works for marine science in order to protect the oceans.

