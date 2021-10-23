Peruvian archaeologists unearth pre-Inca site of human sacrifices

ARCHEOLOGY – Attributed to the Wari culture, a temple of the IXe century discovered in the north of Peru could reshape knowledge on the diffusion area of ​​this civilization which disappeared nearly 200 years before the Incas.

Fortunately, the archaeologists did not have to make all the sacrifices to come to the end of their excavation site. A team of Peruvian researchers have discovered in northern Peru the bones of 29 bodies, including those of three children, which could help experts better understand the pre-Inca Wari (or Huari) civilization. These archaeological remains buried over a millennium ago were found in Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucala, in the former ceremonial center of a temple in the coastal region of Lambayeque, 750 kilometers north of Lima.

Contemporary of the European High Middle Ages, this site also concealed the trace of a ritual practice for the less trenchant: that of human sacrifices. At least that’s what South American archaeologists were able to conclude when analyzing the burial of the three children found, as well as that of a teenager identified at the front of the temple, told AFP. the person in charge of the excavations Edgar Bracamonte (National University of Trujillo).





One of the graves excavated by Peruvian archaeologists in Lambayeque. MUSEO TUMBAS REALES DE SIPAN / AFP

Apart from this discovery, the excavation has above all enabled Peruvian archaeologists to thoroughly examine one of the most northerly sites relating to the Wari civilization. Its remoteness from the historical zone of influence of this pre-Inca empire, located around the current city of Ayacucho (province of Huamanga), “allows to rethink the history of the region of Lambayeque, in particular the links with the Wari and Moche occupations in the region“, Underlined Edgar Bracamonte for AFP.

Empire before empire

Among the 29 human remains found in the temple, “25 belonged to the Moche era and four to the Wari culture”, said the archaeologist. The Wari built an empire that reached its peak between the year 600 and 1200, spreading over the coastal and Andean parts of present-day Peru. It declined shortly before the height of the Incas, around 1400-1530. The Moche culture (or Mochica) developed from the Ier century BC AD until the VIIIe century. D-shaped, the ceremonial temple excavated at Lambayeque seems to have been built in the IXe century of our era, at a time – and a region – which could have known a phase of transition between these two peoples, Wari and Moche.

One of the most significant discoveries linked to the Moche culture, with the unearth in 2006 of the mummy of the “Lady of Cao”, dating from the fifth century, had upset the previously accepted hypotheses by showing that women could play a major political role in pre-Columbian civilizations. The discovery in 1987 of another mummy, that of the “Lord of Sipan”, dating from the third century, is considered by experts as one of the most important archaeological discoveries of recent decades in the country.