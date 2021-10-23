Peter Bosz flies to the aid of Xherdan Shaqiri

What follows after this advertisement

Expected as the flagship rookie of this summer transfer window, Xherdan Shaqiri is having some difficulty adapting to OL. Since he is in France, the Swiss winger has chained matches without flavor. However, he started all the matches in which he participated (6 in Ligue 1, 2 in the Europa League), except the match against Rangers in the European Cup but was replaced each time, usually between the 60th and the 75th minute. .

Proof that he does not yet have the physical body to continue and his performance suffers. He had a rather encouraging month of September with an assist against Strasbourg and a goal against Troyes but since then the light has gone out. He has also suffered some criticism after his last two outings against Monaco and Sparta Prague, two meetings where OL nevertheless scored and dominated his subject.





Bosz is not worried

However, OL and, Peter Bosz in the first place, are not worried. At 24 hours of a difficult trip on the lawn of OGC Nice (to follow live commented on our site), the coach of Gones appeared at a press conference to defend the 30-year-old. “Shaqiri, I’m not worried, he changed teams very late. Like Jérôme (Boateng), they did not make the start of the season with the group. It’s normal.”

Still, the Swiss are disappointing for the moment. At his ease in Liverpool in a role of replacement and excellent during the Euro, where he was the executioner of the France team, Shaqiri does not yet make the € 6m (plus € 5m bonus) profitable as OL invested in him. But let him be reassured, it is not yet time for an emergency, especially as OL have a series of victories and Peter Bosz has confidence in him for a while.

