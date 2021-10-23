Pfizer vaccine 90% effective in 5-11 year olds, company says

VACCINATION – In the event of a green light from the American health authorities, injections could begin in early November in the United States.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in children aged 5 to 11, the company said on Friday in a document supporting its request for authorization for this age group in the United States.

These new data were published on the site of the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), whose advisory committee is due to meet on Tuesday to study this request for authorization.

1,500 children received the vaccine

“The vaccine’s efficacy against confirmed symptomatic forms of Covid-19 at least 7 days after the second dose (…) was 90.7%,” Pfizer wrote in this document. These are the results of a study of around 2,250 children aged 5 to 11, of whom more than 1,500 received the vaccine and 750 received a placebo. The participants were followed for at least two months after the injections.





The results mean that by comparing the two groups, the risk of getting sick from Covid-19 was reduced by more than 90% for the vaccinated group. “There have been no severe cases of the disease or cases of MIS-C” (pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome) observed, Pfizer also said.

Injections that could start in November in the United States

