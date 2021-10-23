Pierre Celma, one of Aimé Césaire’s last companions, fired his reverence

Trader and politician, Pierre Celma died this Friday, October 22, 2021 at the age of 96. Known for his commercial activities in Sainte-Thérèse for many years, he was part of Aimé Césaire’s team at the town hall of Fort-de-France and at the General Council.

Born in Fort-de-France in 1925, Pierre Celma was the youngest in a family made up of boys.

His older brother Edmond worked in the airline industry and Gilbert in the merchant navy. The latter will teach him the basics of sales. Then he will learn the techniques with his mother.

He had a vision of local commerce

The young Pierre Celma began with the management of his mother’s small shop in 1951 with an elementary patent in his pocket. He also practices wholesale food handling activities, which he buys by the sea in Fort-de-France to resell them in his neighborhood in Sainte-Thérèse.

Trade was for him a human shop, offering the best prices for quality products. He had set up his subsidiary in Ravine-Vilaine.

His meeting with Aimé Césaire





Pierre Celma meets Aime Césaire when the latter resigns from the Communist Party. When the champion of negritude stood for municipal elections in Fort-de-France in 1957, he called on the popular Pierre Celma. well appreciated in its district of Sainte-Thérèse and its surroundings.

After the elections, Pierre Celma found himself deputy responsible for civil status. He was municipal councilor from 1957 to 1971, then from 1984 to 2001 and general councilor of the 5th canton of Fort-de-France.

He had joined as he liked to repeat “to the vision of a man for his city, his country and to this desire to forge the Martinican identity “.

