Pique praises Benzema and compares Fati and Vinicius!

Gérard Piqué was the guest of the program Vamos on Movistar a few days before the Clasico between Barça and Real Madrid. The opportunity for the Catalan, who on Tuesday became the defender who scored the most goals in the history of the Champions League, to express himself on the coming shock.

Gérard Piqué notably mentioned the form of Karim Benzema, irresistible since the start of the season: “I believe that Cristiano’s departure freed him up and he occupied him perfectly. Karim scores more goals and he comes out of very great seasons. It’s gonna be fun and we’re gonna have a good time on Sunday. “

The defender was asked about the favorite for Sunday’s game: “if they want to be, we leave them without a problem. But there is no favorite in a Clasico and we can demonstrate it historically. I believe both teams are doing well ahead of this game. We had our moments of crisis but we are in the lead in La Liga and we relaunched in the Champions League. “

Finally, the latter agreed to compare Ansu Fati and Vinicius, the two offensive nuggets of Barça and Real Madrid: “Vinicius is faster, more electric and more of a pure winger. Ansu has talent in front of goal and he can play as a striker. I would say Ansu has a sense of purpose for him and Vinicius is more electric and he’s one on one one of the best in the world. »A good proof of honesty on the part of Gérard Piqué.



