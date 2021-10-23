PMU fires its director for a dark real estate story

Posted on Oct 21, 2021, 10:17 PMUpdated Oct 21, 2021, 10:19 PM

The ordinary general assembly of the members of the GIE PMU meeting on Thursday evening “ended the functions of general manager of Cyril Linette as of this evening”, announced the PMU in a press release, adding that the board of directors will meet on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in order to organize the interim of the general management. The screenplay was written the day before.

According to a source mentioned by AFP, the director was indeed dismissed unanimously for misconduct, after having nevertheless “defended himself with emotion by denouncing a lack of support from the three presidents of France Galop, Trot and PMU, for many months “. But his “actions would have undermined the economic interest group of the equestrian sector, the GIE PMU”, according to the press release released after the meeting. The GIE PMU has 57 members: the non-profit associations France Galop and Le Trot – parent companies of PMU -, as well as 55 regional racing companies.

A conflictual move

Cyril Linette is accused of having taken “contradictory positions in the management of the Thémis project, publicly changing his mind without any prior consultation with the board of directors, while sending accusatory letters against the administrators. and parent companies ”, according to the invitation. It would also have, says the text, “created conditions of distrust with regard to the members of the GIE and the parent companies” and “a conflicting social climate”.





The Themis project actually concerns the planned move of the three houses, PMU, France Galop and LeTrot in a new building located at Porte de Clichy. In the spring, the parent companies of the GIE want to buy a building, and re-let part of it to PMU, for the sake of financial optimization. An optimization such that Cyril Linette contests it, emphasizing its imbalances.

A not very transparent real estate transaction

What seems he set fire to the powder, the bosses of the two racing companies, France Galot and du Trot, having made a firm commitment to the current owner, AG2R La Mondiale, to buy the building via a real estate company created for the occasion, SCI Thémis-Batignolles. Then they proposed to PMU to become a tenant. High rent, uninviting address, unusually long lease (13 years), Cyril Linette would have protested a little too loudly. He also in a video prior to the GA denounced an “emergency eviction”, warning that he would defend himself “step by step against this attempted dismissal”.

According to Capital magazine, the violence of this dismissal with the accusation of fraud is explained because Cyril Linette’s contract provides for compensation of more than one million euros in the event of early departure. Except in the event of serious misconduct. The case is therefore likely to continue in court.