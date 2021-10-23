Pochettino’s line-up falls, a strong choice against OM

At the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1, OM receives PSG on Sunday evening at the Stade Vélodrome. One day after this shock, the press is already revealing the team composition of Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the Parisian team.

Pochettino doesn’t care about Donnarumma’s moods

After consolidating their first place in group A in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain returns to local affairs with the 11th day of Ligue 1. This Sunday, the Rouge et Bleu team, solid leader in the standings with 27 points, faces Olympique de Marseille (3rd) at the Stade Vélodrome at 8:45 p.m. On the eve of this first Classico of the 2021-2022 season, the dailies L’Équipe and Le Parisien took stock of the PSG group with absentees and returns. It is also a question of the probable Parisian team, with different patterns.

“Neymar continued his recovery protocol normally yesterday by participating in the collective session. His presence in the group is assured. It remains to be determined his ability in a high intensity match, with few sessions in the legs, to be aligned from the start. Sergio Ramos is still in the recovery phase and Leandro Paredes (quadriceps) is still absent.

Mauro Icardi, entangled in his personal worries, trained, but did not live a serene week. Four days after having finished in 3-5-2 and while the hybrid organization of OM can invite this choice, can Pochettino be tempted to reproduce this animation? Given the short delay between the two matches and the requirement for this pattern, this involves a risk, ”explains L’Équipe.





While The Parisian reports that “Neymar seems fit for the trip of PSG tomorrow to Marseille. The treatment was effective and he is applying again for a place in the eleven that Mauricio Pochettino will field during the Classico. Leandro Paredes, injured in the right quadriceps with Argentina, will still have to wait for the next international break to consider his return to competition.

As for Sergio Ramos, he continues his personal work “with the objective of returning to collective training”, PSG said on Monday in his medical report. For this shock against Marseille, Mauricio Pochettino plans to renew the system set up in Rennes. Namely a 4-2-3-1 with an attacking quartet composed of Di Maria, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. “

While the Italian press evokes Gianluigi Donnarumma’s dissatisfaction with his playing time, the Paris Saint-Germain coach seems to ignore it since Keylor Navas is strongly expected to keep the Parisian cages tomorrow night against OM .

The probable line-up of PSG against OM

Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Diallo (or Mendes) – Wijnaldum, Verratti – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé.