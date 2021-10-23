Premier League – Matchday 9: Chelsea blows up Norwich (7-0) and remains leader

Chelsea drowned the Canaries. In the duel of opposites, between the first and the last, the Blues had no mercy for a very weak Norwich (7-0), Saturday afternoon, during the 9th day of the Premier League. The formation of Thomas Tuchel, ideally returned in its meeting, rested on its “baby blues” during this real walk of health, and in particular on a hat-trick of Mason Mount. But above all, provisionally, it takes four points ahead of Liverpool at the head of the championship. Norwich remains dead last.

Chelsea had a great time, Stamford Bridge too. Faced with a Norwich who had not lost for two meetings, and although deprived of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the London club literally blew up his opponent, who took this match from the wrong end by not putting any aggression on the ball carrier, and defending way too low. Without his flagship attackers, the formation of Thomas Tuchel then relied on the children of the club to punish his opponent.

The man of this meeting will obviously remain Mason Mount. The young midfielder started his festival by opening the scoring in the 8th minute, with a cross strike from clinical law (1-0, 8th). Then, after missing a penalty finally to be withdrawn because of the position of Tim Krul, he did not tremble on his second attempt (6-0, 85th). It was again he who weighed down the mark in the last seconds, taking advantage of an excellent work from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who offered him the treble on a plateau (7-0, 91st).





Defenders join in the party, still mute Norwich

But the damage was already done at that time, while Norwich was not helped by the performance of Ben Gibson, at the limit on each intervention and logically excluded at the hour mark. Another player trained at Chelsea at start the meeting, Calumn Hudson-Odoi was also pleased by scoring the goal of the break with a flat foot full of serenity (2-0, 18th), then pushing Max Aarons to score against his camp (5- 0, 62nd).

The full-backs – or rather pistons – were not deprived either, since Reece James – another child of the club – scored shortly before the break with a stung ball worthy of an attacker (3-0, 42nd), while Ben Chilwell scored with a cross strike from the left (4-0, 57th). Chelsea have therefore varied the pleasures to bring their total to 11 goals in their two matches of the week. And, above all, to remain comfortably installed at the top of the ranking, on the eve of Manchester United – Liverpool. For Norwich, who had regained a certain solidity for two meetings, it was a cold shower. The Canaries are always last and have not scored since September 18, five matches of offensive silence.

