press notes

    ASSE’s notes: Khazri as a leader

    Saint-Étienne’s top scorer this season, Wahbi Khazri assumed his status as an offensive leader by scoring a direct free kick allowing the Greens to return to the score at the hour mark. The Tunisian inherited the best Stéphane score with a 7/10. Jean-Philippe Krasso, his fellow attacker, for his part receives a much lower rating.

    ASSE’s ratings in L’Équipe

    Bajic (3) – Camara (4), Sow (6), Moukoudi (4), Mason (4) – Gourna-Douath (6), Neyou (6), Moueffek (4) – Boudebouz (6) – Krasso (3 ), Khazri (7)


    ASSE’s ratings in Le Progrès

    Bajic (4) – Camara (6), Sow (5), Moukoudi (5), Mason (4) – Gourna-Douath (5), Neyou (5), Moueffek (5) – Boudebouz (6) – Krasso (2 ), Khazri (7)

    Angers notes: Boufal and Fulgini carry the attack, Bahoken erased

    A decisive pass for one, a goal for the other: Sofiane Boufal and Angelo Fulgini once again carried the Angevin attack and are credited with a 6/10. Preferred to Mohamed-Ali Cho at the number nine position, Stéphane Bahoken failed to score points and receives a small 3/10.

    Angers’ notes in L’Équipe

    Bernardoni (6) – Manceau (4), Traoré (6), Thomas (6) – Cabot (6), Mendy (4), Mangani (5), Capelle (5) – Fulgini (6), Boufal (6) – Bahoken (3)

