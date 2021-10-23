price, design, release date, specs… we know everything about the tablet!

A massive leak has taken place about the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung’s next high-end tablet. This indiscretion not only reveals all the ergonomic contours of the product, but also the main elements of its technical sheet, as well as its approximate price. Its release is in early 2022, a little over a year after the Galaxy Tab S7.

The Galaxy Tab S7 was released almost a year ago. We had the opportunity to test the “Plus” version of this high-end tablet. And we gave it an excellent rating. It must be said that the Galaxy Tab S range is one of the best on the Android slate market. And it keeps improving, drawing heavily on technologies introduced in smartphones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

For two months, rumors affirm that Samsung is working on a replacement, named without great surprise by the experts of the indiscretion “Galaxy Tab S8”. This tablet could even be declined in a Tab S8 “Ultra”, with a giant screen of 14.6 inches. Chasing the land of Apple’s iPad Pro, such a product could easily replace a Chromebook-type laptop.

The Galaxy Tab S8 looks a lot like the Galaxy Tab S7

Today, the classic version of the Galaxy Tab S8 has been the subject of a massive leak. The French leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, alias OnLeaks, posted on Twitter and on the Indian site Zouton renderings of the tablet, revealing all the ergonomic details. And first observation: Samsung has relied considerably on the Galaxy Tab S7 to create its new tablet.





Aluminum frame with visible separations for “iPhone 6-style” antennas. Double photo sensor on the back. Dedicated S-Pen slot. We would also find a screen of the same size: 11 inch. The fingerprint reader would still be integrated into the power button. The thickness of the tablet would be less than 7 mm.

Galaxy Tab S8: launch in early 2022 for $ 650

The leak doesn’t stop there. It also reveals some technical and commercial elements. The Galaxy Tab S8 would therefore be equipped with a screen 120 Hz LCD whose definition would be 1600 x 2560 pixels. The SoC would be the Snapdragon 888, as was revealed by the previous rumor. The tablet would benefit from 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery would benefit from a capacity of 8000 mAh. It would be compatible 45 watts fast charge. Photo equipment was not specified.

The price of the Galaxy Tab S8 has also been announced. The tablet would be sold at 650 dollars about. An improved version would be proposed to 850 dollars. But it is not clear whether it will be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or a simple increase in the datasheet with the same components. Finally, the tablet’s release date would not be set for November, but would be pushed back to early 2022. A delay that could be due to the shortage of components.

Source: Zouton