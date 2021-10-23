PSG: Messi humiliated Sampaoli and forced him to change

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG – OM: top 10 Marseille scorers against Paris

The Team of the day devotes several pages to the Clasico of tomorrow evening. And in particular a double on the passage of Jorge Sampaoli at the head of the Argentine selection, from June 2017 to July 2018, passage which allowed him to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, among others. We know that it went badly with the two Parisians, the second having notably found it “bizarre” because he said things to him that he did not respect afterwards.

But it was especially with Messi that things got out of hand. Sampaoli, however, immediately said that he was a fan of him. Only, during the 2018 World Cup, the defeat against Croatia (0-3) from the start caused great tensions which led to a crisis meeting during which La Pulga emptied his bag against his coach and imposed tactical changes on him. . This did not change much since the Albiceleste was made out by France in the 8th (3-4) but Sampaoli was strongly impacted by this episode. According to L’Equipe, it is since this clash that he has been more open with his players, more in dialogue, less Marcelo Bielsa in a way …

