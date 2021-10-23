More

    PSG: Pochettino’s plans for Clasico leaked

    While waiting for him to say more at a press conference earlier, Mauricio Pochettino gave some indications on his team composition tomorrow night in Marseille. Through what they saw during the collective session on Friday, the journalists of the Parisien were able to determine which eleven the Argentine coach would line up at the Vélodrome.

    First surprise, it should bring up to date the 4-2-3-1 which had not yet worked on the lawn of Stade Rennais (0-2). Which means that he will start all his offensive stars, Angel Di Maria in the right lane, Messi in playmaker, Neymar on the left and Kylian Mbappé in tip. On recovery, Georginio Wijnaldum should be aligned alongside Marco Verratti. The only surprise, Abdou Diallo should occupy the left lane of the defense in place of Nuno Mendes, more offensive and less experienced.

    PSG against OM as against Stade Rennais?

    PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino should bring out his used 4-2-3-1 against Stade Rennais (0-2) for the trip to the Vélodrome tomorrow. The only major change should concern the position of left side, entrusted to Abdou Diallo.

