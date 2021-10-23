PSG Press Review: Clasico, Messi-Sampaoli, Neymar …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Sampaoli-Messi reunion, the duel between the two Argentinian coaches, Neymar fit for Classico, reinforced security for OM / PSG and the eleven probable.

In today’s edition, The team comes back on the relationship between the current OM coach – Jorge Sampaoli – and PSG player Lionel Messi. The two men had rubbed shoulders for more than a year in the Argentina selection between 2017 and 2018. Thirteen months spent together where the relationship was mixed and “The feelings will have touched the two extremes. “ In the beginning of an idyllic relationship between the two, Jorge Sampaoli vowed to him “Absolute respect” and summed up his work at “To find the best organization and the ten most suitable players to allow him to deploy his talent. “ Corn the relationship between the two men took a different turn at the 2018 World Cup, who “Will come to mark a brutal break in the bromance. “ His tactical choices and the organization of the team are in particular called into question by the Argentinian workforce.

The sports daily also evokes the availability of Neymar Jr for this Classic. Package against RB Leipzig due to adductor pain, the Brazilian international participated normally in the collective session this Friday and “His presence in the group is assured. “ But it remains to be seen whether he will have the physical capabilities to play a high-intensity match from the kick-off. Pochettino will be able to count on the returns of Ángel Di María and Juan Bernat, absent against RBL. For his part, Mauro Icardi trained but he “But did not live a serene week. “ Sergio Ramos (individual work) and Leandro Paredes (quadriceps) are absent.





PSG probable XI (The team) : Navas (or Donnarumma) – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Diallo (or Mendes) – Herrera (or Wijnaldum), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar (or Di María)

The team also evokes enhanced security for this meeting of the 11th day of Ligue 1. In order to avoid projectiles thrown on the lawn, “Additional and removable nets will be deployed when a Paris SG player takes a corner. “ In addition, close to 1,300 people will be mobilized for this meeting (stewards, security guards, flight attendant…). Before this match, “The fear of OM remains an isolated act of a Marseille supporter below Ganay or Jean Bouin who would have been scalded by an act of contrary play. “

For his part, The Parisian evoked the duel between the two Argentinian coaches : Mauricio Pochettino and Jorge Sampaoli. For the first time, the two coaches will face each other in Ligue 1 “In an opposition of styles and personalities. “ First, the style of play, as reported by journalist Vicente Muglia. “Sampaoli has long used the ‘3-3-1-3’ of his mentor (Marcelo Bielsa) as a system. Over time, he has evolved a bit, adding a part of Guardiola in his game to gain more control, to avoid crazy encounters. As for Pochettino, I would say that if he applies some principles of Bielsa, it is less fundamentalist and more pragmatic. We see him at Tottenham or at PSG, he knows how to adapt to opponents “ Another difference between the two men, the management of a five-star cloakroom. The Parisian coach is “Easier with the stars” unlike Sampaoli, which experienced difficulties in this area. At last, Mauricio Pochettino stands out by being “Less agitated” on the sidelines and “Less sparkling” at a press conference.

The Ile-de-France daily also confirms that Neymar Jr “Seems suitable for the trip of PSG this Sunday in Marseille. “ Pochettino will give more information at his press conference this afternoon. Regarding the game pattern, the Parisian coach plans to “Renew the system set up in Rennes, namely a 4-2-3-1 with an offensive quartet Di María-Messi-Neymar-Mbappé. “