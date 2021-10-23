PSG: probable lines, channel and time of the Clasico!

Sunday, October 24, 2021, Olympique de Marseille will host Paris Saint-Germain from 8:45 p.m., at the Orange Vélodrome. On which channel will this match of the 11th day of Ligue 1 be broadcast? What will be the team compositions of Jorge Sampaoli and Mauricio Pochettino? What is the Ligue 1 schedule for the day? Top Mercato tells you everything you need to know before the start of Marseille – PSG.





The 11th day of Ligue 1 ends with the Clasico between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Orange Vélodrome. After two consecutive defeats, the Marseille club recovered last weekend by taking the best of FC Lorient (4-1). Led, the formation of Jorge Sampaoli dominated the Merlus on goals from Boubacar Kamara, Arkadiusz Milik and Mattéo Guendouzi (doubled). Third in the standings one length behind Racing Club de Lens, Dimitri Payet’s partners were content with a draw Thursday on the ground of the Italians of Lazio Rome (0-0), as part of the third day of the phase group of the Europa League. Olympique de Marseille faces Parisians who prance in first place in the standings with nine points ahead of Lens. Coming to the end of Angers last weekend (2-1) on goals from Danilo Pereira and Kylian Mbappé, Mauricio Pochettino’s players dominated the Germans of RB Leipziz (3-2) on Tuesday during the third day of the phase group of the Champions League, on a goal from Kylian Mbappé and a double from Lionel Messi.





Marseille team lineup – PSG

Absent against Leipzig for family reasons, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is back in the group like Neymar. The Brazilian striker has recovered from a groin injury. In recovery after a calf injury, the Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos is still missing. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes remains absent for a problem in the right quadriceps. In the ranks of Olympique de Marseille, uncertainty surrounds the presence of Turkish attacking midfielder Cengiz Ünder, affected against Lazio Rome. What team composition will Jorge Sampaoli (coach of Olympique de Marseille) and Mauricio Pochettino (coach of Paris SG) put in place? Here is the beginning of the answer …

OM, the probable team composition of Jorge Sampaoli: Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Rongier (or Lirola), Kamara, Guendouzi – Ünder, Payet (cap.) – Milik

PSG, the probable team composition of Mauricio Pochettino: Navas (or Donnarumma) – Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe, Diallo or Nuno Mendes – Herrera (or Wijnaldum), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar (or Di Maria)







OM – PSG streaming: on which channel to watch the Clasico live?

The Marseille – PSG match will be offered live streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 8:45 p.m. To watch the match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in streaming or on TV, you will have to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video subscription and the Ligue 1 Pass. TV of the L1, at present it is Amazon Prime and Canal + which will broadcast 100% of the matches of the French championship for the 2021-2022 season. Note that the Free Ligue 1 Uber Eats application will allow you to see the best actions and goals of this match live and for free: a good solution to watch OM-PSG streaming for free, and legally.

Score Marseille – PSG

Can’t watch this match live on TV or stream? Even less to be at the Orange Vélodrome? So follow the OM – PSG score in our Results section. Cards, goals, substitutions: follow the progress of the match minute by minute and do not miss anything of the match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To watch 100% of Ligue 1 this season, you will need two offers: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous Sunday evening match at 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for the Saturday meeting at 9 p.m. and Sunday meeting at 5 p.m. Another solution for everyone (whether or not they subscribe to Free) is to download the Free app “Ligue 1 Uber Eats”. You will not have access to the match live, but you will be able to see the best actions and goals in near live. Other Ligue 1 matches will be played this Sunday, October 24, 2021. Here is the full TV program: