QR Code, the great story of the small square told by its inventor – Liberation

Under the wan light of corporate neon lights, two men in their thirties are busy, isolated in their office. Piles of books and electric cables, between them sits only one computer. Masahiro Hara and Takayuki Nagaya tried to negotiate for two but, at the head of Denso Wave, the auto parts production company for which they work, the management was uncompromising: no budget for their project. . Blame it on the explosion of the Japanese speculative bubble which, in this year 1992, no longer encouraged the country’s bosses to invest in innovation. Rather ironic for an invention which, years later, is found on every street corner.





Because what the two engineers are up to is the QR code, or quick response code. Today, popularized by the health crisis, this black and white square stores information about people vaccinated against Covid-19, provides a link to the menu in restaurants or indicates the origin of certain products at the supermarket. Unimaginable for this creation which was perceived as superficial in France a few years ago. With a few more white hair, Masahiro Hara now willingly tells the story of this invention, on which he himself did not rely heavily …