Quebec wants to be the new green and “cheap” El Dorado for data centers

With its cheap and renewable electricity, Quebec dreams of becoming a new El Dorado for technological giants, who are increasingly deploying their data centers there in a booming but very energy-intensive sector.

Fifty centers are currently installed in the Canadian province, against 39 at the start of 2019, some of which are owned by champions of this sector which has become strategic for the digital economy such as Amazon (leader of the “cloud”, remote computing, with its subsidiary Amazon Web Services), Microsoft, Google or IBM.

Still far behind Virginia in the United States and its “Data Center Alley” which claims 70% of global internet traffic, or Ile-de-France, which has more than 120 data centers, Quebec wants to become an option.

In recent years, “we have seen new players arrive, and very big players,” said Stéphane Paquet, CEO of Montreal International, the organization responsible for the economic promotion of the metropolis.

The American giant Google, already present in the province, has planned to build its first data center, an investment of 735 million Canadian dollars (489 million euros) on a plot of sixty hectares. Same expansion strategy for Microsoft, which bought land in the agglomeration of Quebec City.

– Environment –

One of the pioneers, the French host OVHcloud, installed one of its 32 data centers in Quebec in 2012.

Inside a former aluminum factory in the outskirts of Montreal, tens of thousands of servers are stored in large containers.

“The objective was to establish ourselves on the American continent and the natural gateway was Quebec, where there was also a source of renewable energy. This is not the only reason, but it has played a major role in the decision “, explains to AFP Estelle Azemard, vice-president of OVHcloud for the Americas.





This 10,000 square meter infrastructure is located in Beauharnois, a few dozen kilometers from Montreal, near a hydroelectric dam.

The company, which is among the world leaders in “cloud” and web hosting, has developed a technology to cool the heat given off by machines with water, which allows it to do without air conditioning.

“The environment is really at the heart of our business system,” assures Ms. Azemard.

– Low cost electricity –

A sizable financial argument, Quebec prides itself on offering low-cost electricity that defies American and European competition with a price of around 5 cents (in Canadian dollars) per kilowatt hour.

“Our rates are among the most advantageous in the world,” boasts Cendrix Bouchard, spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec, which holds the public monopoly for the production and distribution of electricity.

“We come here because it is not expensive, but above all because it is an energy which is renewable” at more than 99%, explains Mr. Paquet to AFP.

The long and cold winters of the French-speaking province also make it possible to limit the expenses necessary for the cooling of the machines, according to Mr. Paquet.

Gluttons in terms of energy, data centers, whose servers constantly need to be cooled to avoid overheating, emit nearly “4% of the world’s greenhouse gases, more than civilian air transport. “according to a report by the French think tank The Shift Project published in 2019.

In Quebec, the monthly electricity consumption of data centers reaches approximately 663 gigawatt hours (GWh), or the equivalent of the consumption of 40,000 households.

“It is better to put + data centers + in places which are supplied with hydraulic, solar or even nuclear electricity, than supplied by electricity produced by coal-fired power stations”, greets Hugues Ferreboeuf, of The Shift Project.

“But that’s not enough,” he adds. “At the same time, they must manage to control the growth in their consumption, otherwise they will capture too much of the electricity produced by renewable energies”.