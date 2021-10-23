Quickly, Fnac goes into Black Friday mode until Monday 1pm!

Fnac is launching a very special operation this weekend! Indeed, the brand is currently offering a series of discounts on virtually all products on the site! And for that, you don’t even have to be a member of the Fnac + program (even if we recommend it).

La Fnac is embarking on a series of exceptional promotions that will only last for a while! Short and intense, that’s exactly how one could describe this operation which will end on Monday October 25 at 1 p.m.! If you haven’t done the Christmas shopping yet, now is THE time!

Take advantage of discounts at Fnac

Fnac is a brand that specializes in particular in everything related directly or indirectly to Hi-Fi, smart TV, smartphones, high-tech, gaming and culture. Which makes it the ideal place to do your Christmas shopping, find books, unearth the latest volume of a manga, invest in a TV or a PC or even equip yourself with a gaming headset.

And, given the current situation, we can only advise you to take a close look at the discounts. Because, with the COVID-19 crisis, successions of slowdowns have created shortages that are causing a funnel effect.





And unfortunately, it is to be feared that stockouts will mar your Christmas shopping. Indeed, between stocks which may not hold and demand which is growing.

An operation like Fnac will not only allow you to get your hands on products that are likely to be absent subscribers during Black Friday or Christmas shopping.

This offer at Fnac is quite special. Indeed, you will have immediate discounts depending on the amount of your purchases.

Note: these discounts are in addition to current promotions! This means that you can drastically lower the overall price of your basket.

Thus, we find the following thresholds:

20 € immediate discount from 200 € of purchases

50 € immediate discount from 500 € of purchases

100 € immediate discount from 1000 € of purchases

And in order to take full advantage of all the offers, we recommend that you join the Fnac member program. Fnac +.