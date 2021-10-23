More

    Quinté + on Saturday 23 October 2021 at Saint-Cloud: the forecasts

    Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Saturday 23 October 2021 in Saint-Cloud, the Prix de Versailles. Departure at 3.15 p.m.. 15 runners (the 1.French Conte is not a runner). Handicap. Flat. 1,400 meters. Thoroughbreds aged 3 and over.

    The terrain will be very heavy at the Val d’Or racecourse, which does not displease our favorite, the 7 Shielding, which approaches this commitment in great shape. the 2 Caliste, in spite of its weight, can give it a good distribution, which is also the case of the 8 Fog, who also owns his swimming certificates.

    Our last minute, the 15 Bohemian’s Rhapsody, has been preserved in view of major handicaps on very soft slopes. It will be served here. After a good comeback, it will get in shape here and should therefore be considered on arrival. Finally, pay attention to 11 Come Say Hi, capable of a feat in this field that he too will appreciate.


    The predictions:

    7. Shielding
    2. Caliste
    15. Bohemian’s Rhapsody
    3. My Friend the Scotsman
    8. Fog
    11. Come Say Hi
    10. Torpen

    The last minute :

    15. Bohemian’s Rhapsody

    Results for Thursday 21 October at Auteuil:

    The last minute was 4th at good odds in an untraceable quinté.

