Real Madrid – Mercato: an unexpected check for € 50 million for a monumental flop?

Football club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard's injury history

It has been three years since it has been announced but this time, it will be the right one: Florentino Pérez will draw the checkbook this summer to build a team worthy of the new Santiago-Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappé will land, certainly without compensation but with a big signing bonus. And then there will be Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski and certainly a great central defender. In short, we will need cash, so sell players.

And indeed, an unexpected offer has just fallen for one of the biggest flops in the history of the Merengue! Spanish media El Nacional assures that Chelsea would like to bring back Eden Hazard, who played there from 2012 to 2019 and who was sold for more than € 100m to Real. Between overweight at the start, injuries and poor performance, the Belgian failed to win in La Liga. Where his future will inevitably darken when Mbappé arrives. Suddenly, a return to the Premier League would suit everyone, starting with his current employer.

