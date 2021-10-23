Reassuring news from China and strong sales growth for L’Oréal, the perfect combo for luxury goods, big support for the Cac 40, Market news

The Paris Bourse closes this Friday session up, allowing it to be symbolically winning over the week (+ 0.09%). the Cac 40 gained 0.71% to 6,733.69 points. Information evoking the payment in extremis Bond-linked interest by real estate giant Evergrande allay industry-wide collapse fears in China.

Evergrande made $ 83.5 million interest payment on bond due October 23, Chinese daily reports Securities Times. The group will therefore not be declared bankrupt immediately as the 30-day grace period ends this weekend.

“Since this is a state-owned media, which does not write anything without government approval, I am inclined to believe it, writes Jeffrey Halley, Senior Asia-Pacific Market Analyst at OANDA. This should temporarily allay fears of contagion to the Chinese financial system, although I note that Evergrande has another grace period for the $ 45.17 million disbursement which ends on October 29. If they [Evergrande] managed to raise the funds for this one, it is reasonable to assume that those due next week will also be found ”, he explains.

New developments around Evergrande, combined with the strong quarterly performance of L’Oreal, offset the sharper-than-expected slowdown in private sector activity in the euro zone. At 54.3 points, the composite PMI index established by IHS Markit nevertheless remains above the critical threshold of 50 which separates expansion and contraction of activity. In addition, it remains above its pre-pandemic average (53 points). Across the Atlantic, this same composite index reached a three-month high at 57.3 points, thanks to the acceleration observed in services and despite tensions on supplies.





In New York, the US indices are moving in the red, the Nasdaq Composite of technology stocks retreating more than the others. Intel fall of more than 10% after having launched, Thursday after the close, a warning on its margins. Snap plunges 24%. The social network announced that the change in Apple’s privacy policy, aimed at further protecting the privacy of its users and preventing the tracking of interactions on the Internet, had weighed on its advertising revenue. Facebook, very critical of Apple’s policy, which also weighs on its business, lost more than 5%. Facebook will release its third quarter accounts next week.

Records for Hermès and Pernod Ricard

In Paris, L’Oreal, second capitalization of the Cac 40 behind LVMH (+ 1.15%), reported strong growth in its quarterly turnover despite the Covid-19 in Asia, its largest market. Taking with it all the components of luxury, the cosmetics giant gained more than 5% on the Cac 40. Hermès (+ 2.26%) is at new historic highs.

Vivendi ends up just over 1%. The media group, which split last month from Universal Music Group after its IPO, reported a revenue increase of more than 10% in the third quarter, thanks in particular to its Canal + pay-TV activity. Turnover amounted to 2.48 billion euros. The analyst consensus Visible Alpha provided by Jefferies was $ 2.26 billion.

Apart from the Cac 40, better performance of the SRD, Klépierre gained nearly 8%. Activity is resuming with the operator of shopping centers, owner in particular of Créteil Soleil and Grand Littoral in Marseille, which this morning took stock of its rental income for the third quarter.



