Rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe: is a new wave to be feared in France?

On the eve of the All Saints’ Day holidays, while the figures on the health situation in France are not alarming, some of our European neighbors are seeing a worrying rise in Covid cases in their country …

Is a fifth wave to be feared in France? The question may arise in view of the situation in certain European countries.

An outbreak of cases has been observed in recent weeks in several countries in Europe. A situation that is not the most reassuring to get out of this health crisis.

A brief overview of the countries of Europe whose situation is worrying.

Germany: towards new restrictive measures

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has sharply increased in Germany for a week, shows the epidemic report published this Friday, October 22, which could lead to a tightening of restrictions in the country as winter approaches.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, which measures the number of infections recorded over seven days per 100,000 inhabitants and serves as a benchmark for deciding on restrictions, rose to 95.1 from 68.7 a year ago. week, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, the German federal health watch agency.

This rebound in infections comes as the leaders of the 16 Länder, the regions of the country, are once again debating the plan to fight the pandemic. The national state of emergency is due to end on November 25, which means the restrictions will automatically expire on that date unless they are extended by a vote in parliament.

Germany reported 19,572 new cases of coronavirus on Friday in 24 hours, 8,054 more than last Friday.

More than 1,500 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, up from around 1,400 a week ago, according to the results of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi) released on Thursday , as reported by Reuters.

The Länder are unlikely to lift social distancing measures or the requirement to wear a mask and show a negative test, vaccination or disease cure certificate to enter most enclosed public spaces, the appeal to a new confinement remaining largely unpopular among the Germans.

About 66% of the country’s inhabitants are vaccinated, a percentage higher than the European Union average (63.3%).

A growing wave in the UK

The British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, resisted this Wednesday, October 20 to the call of doctors asking for a return of health restrictions to stem a new growing wave of Covid-19 cases, but he did not rule out this hypothesis if the population refuses vaccination offers, as reported by Reuters.





Nearly 50,000 new infections were reported in Britain on Wednesday – a peak in Europe.

If the government’s plan is to rely on the vaccination campaign and treatments against Covid-19 to limit the impact of the health crisis this winter, rather than impose restrictions or confinement, Sajid Javid does not has not ruled out the implementation of a “Plan B” with recourse to teleworking and a health pass.

The number of new coronavirus infections could reach the threshold of 100,000 daily, warned Sajid Javid, stressing that the coronavirus epidemic was not over and that Britain was losing ground in its efforts to contain the health crisis with the deployment of vaccines.

Cases explode in Netherlands, hospitals under pressure after restrictions eased

The number of new cases of contamination by the coronavirus increased by 44% in one week in the Netherlands, forcing some hospitals to deprogram interventions to reopen services dedicated to the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The number of new infections has been rising steadily for three weeks in the Netherlands, following the relief of numerous social distancing measures.

Even if the number of deaths remains limited, hospitalizations increased by 20% in one week and returned to their level of early September.

“Most people hospitalized because of Covid-19 are not vaccinated,” said the Netherlands Institute of Public Health on Tuesday, October 19. “In intensive care units, this is the case for four out of five patients.”

According to government data, 83% of Dutch adults are fully vaccinated.

Highest situation in the countries of Eastern Europe

What is particularly worrying is the very strong wave currently affecting Eastern countries like Romania, which had never had so many cases since the start of the pandemic, as reported by Ouest-France.

This outbreak has the particularity of presenting a high rate of contamination but also a high rate of mortality. Vaccination coverage is relatively low in these countries, which could provide an explanation.

So towards a fifth wave in France?

As explained to Ouest-France, Professor Antoine Flahault, the epidemiologist director of the Institute of Global Health in Switzerland, the epidemic situation of Covid-19 remains worrying in Europe.

But for the moment France is spared. this lead will have to be kept at all costs.

The predictions are only valid for seven days, notes the epidemiologist, it will be necessary to act in the event of a rise.

For now, it is impossible to know if a fifth wave could occur in France, but it is necessary for that not to abandon the barrier gestures.