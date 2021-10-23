Recent CERN experiments support the existence of a fifth fundamental force

In March, the LHCb collaboration reported having detected an “anomaly” relating to the decay of certain particles, B mesons. The results obtained suggested the existence of a new interaction influencing the decay. Recent experiments carried out at the Large Hadron Collider now seem to reinforce this hypothesis.

The discoveries made by physicists since the 1930s have made it possible to better understand the fundamental structure of matter: everything in the Universe is made up of a few basic elements, called fundamental particles, governed by four fundamental interactions (or forces). The standard model is the theory that allows us to describe all of these elementary particles and the fundamental interactions (strong, weak, and electromagnetic) which are exerted between them. However, because this theory excludes gravitational interaction, it is necessarily incomplete.

The Standard Model of particle physics cannot explain dark matter – this hypothetical matter that would constitute nearly 27% of the total energy density of the observable Universe – or explain why there is more matter than antimatter in the Universe. Most physicists are therefore convinced that there are other “cosmic ingredients” to be discovered. The study of particles known as quarks beauty – the object of study of the LHCb – could provide new clues on the nature of these unknown entities.

An inexplicable disintegration difference

Quarks are elementary particles which combine by strong interaction to form hadrons (protons, neutrons, mesons, etc.). There are six types of quarks, called “flavors”: down, up, strange, charm, beauty (Where bottom), truth (Where top). Beauty quarks are unstable and only live for about 1.5 billionths of a second on average, before decaying into other particles. This decay can be strongly influenced by the existence of other particles or fundamental interactions. So, if a new interaction of nature were to occur, it would change the frequency with which beauty quarks disintegrate.

However, the results of the LHCb experiment published in March revealed this phenomenon. The study aimed to compare two types of beauty quark decays, one producing electrons, the other producing muons – another elementary particle similar to an electron, but about 200 times heavier. Since these two particles are very similar, the Standard Model predicts that all forces interact with them in the same way; both types of decay should therefore occur with the same probability – a property called “lepton universality”. However, the researchers found that the decay giving muons only occurred about 85% as often as the decay leading to electrons!

Therefore, they hypothesized that a new, as yet unknown force of nature acted differently on electrons and muons, and interfered with the decay of beauty quarks. This result has obviously aroused great excitement among particle physicists, as the discovery of a new interaction could finally answer some of the greatest mysteries of modern science.





But although there was only a 1 in 1000 chance that this result was due to a random statistical fluctuation, this level of uncertainty was not sufficient to draw definitive conclusions. ” To be really sure that the effect is real, it would be necessary to reach five sigmas, which corresponds to a less than one chance in a million that the effect is due to a cruel statistical coincidence. Says Harry Cliff, particle physicist at Cambridge University.

Several experiments leading to the same results

To reduce the margin of error, the scientists needed more data, which meant extending the duration of the experiment to record even more decays. Thus, the LHCb experiment is currently benefiting from a major upgrade to be able to record collisions at a much higher rate, which will allow much more precise measurements to be made. In the meantime, using the data already recorded, Cliff and his colleagues set out to search for similar types of decay, which are more difficult to spot. Note that their results, available on arXiv, have not yet been peer reviewed.

Beauty quark decays are never directly studied, because quarks cannot be isolated: they are always linked to other quarks to form larger particles, hadrons. The March study looked at beauty quarks paired with up quarks. This time around, the researchers looked at two types of decays: one involving a beauty-quark-down quark pair, the other involving a beauty-quark-up quark pair (as in the previous study).

It shouldn’t matter that the pairing is different: The decay that occurs at depth remains the same and if there really is a new force, the observed effect should be exactly the same, Cliff explains. This is exactly what the team found: the muon decay this time only occurred at around 70% of the frequency of the electron decay, but with a larger margin of error – around two in a hundred chances of being a statistical anomaly.

If this result is not precise enough to constitute a solid proof of the existence of a new interaction, it is however very close to the previous result, which supports the hypothesis. In addition, tests conducted at SuperKEKB – a particle collider located in Japan – as part of the Belle II experiment (designed to study the properties of B mesons), report similar measurements. Now, researchers are eager to be able to use the LHCb upgrade to confirm their results, and within months or years, perhaps a fifth fundamental interaction will turn the world of physics upside down.