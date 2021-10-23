Red by SFR lowers the price of its 4G mobile plan

Free is a price breaker in the highly competitive field of mobile plans. With its offers, the choice is sometimes quickly made. But it is to bury a little bit quickly the competition which rebels and which still has some under the foot to succeed in offering competitive prices.

Red by SFR breaks the prices and offers a 4G package at 10 € per month

We find a long-time operator who faces Free, SFR. The latter offers an offer that directly competes with that made by Free: 80GB of 4G network and the possibility of keeping your current phone!

Benefit from the discount on the 4G subscription at SFR

While 5G is still being deployed, 4G continues to do its job, and does it well! Almost all of the French metropolitan territory is currently covered by the network. This allows you to access all your content wherever you are!





So, from your smartphone, you can enjoy series, animes, movies from your favorite applications like Netflix, Disney + or Prime Video. And with 80GB, it’s also the open door to social networks and to sharing all your photos and videos!

And if you already have a phone number and a mobile, it is possible to keep both by requesting portability of your number!

80G for € 10 per month with Red by SFR: a flexible offer

Red by SFR offers an offer for everyone, with, for just € 10, the possibility of having 80GB of usable memory, unlimited calls and SMS, all on the 4G network. In addition, SFR does not forget you and accompanies you abroad with 10GB of internet from the European Union, and the Overseas Departments (DOM).

In addition, this offer is non-binding, which gives you the freedom to come and go without hassle!

However, we encourage you to quickly grab it! The latter ends Monday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m.!



In addition, it is also worth knowing that it is possible to upgrade to a 5G package with this offer. For less than 25 € per month, you can access this package! Remember to check if your smartphone is compatible.

