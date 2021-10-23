Redmi Note 8 test (2021): a rather banal vintage

Redmi has opted here for a quadruple photo sensor consisting of a 48 Mpx wide-angle, whose lens opens at f / 1.8, and an 8 Mpx ultra-wide-angle (f / 2.2) . There is also a 2 Mpx sensor with “macro” lens open at f / 2.4 and, finally, a 2 Mpx sensor used to measure the depth of field for portraits. Here we will compare it to the Motorola Moto G50 which also has a 48 Mpx main module of decent quality, but not an ultra wide angle.

Wide-angle module (48 Mpx, f / 1.8, eq. 26 mm)

Like the majority of current smartphones, the Redmi Note 8 uses the pixel binning to capture scenes. This technique, which makes it possible to combine four photosites in one in order to collect more light, here shoots 12 Mpx photos.





Motorola Moto G50 (12 Mpx, f / 1.7, ISO 175, 1/100 s)



Redmi Note 8 2021 (12 Mpx, f / 1.8, ISO 100, 1/125 s) enlarge



By day, the rendering offered is average. The sights at the bottom left are rather sharp, but the image lacks a bit of sharpness and contrast. In addition, the general colorimetry draws too much towards red, which tends to distort the colors. This is still quite usable, but the rendering of the Moto G50, for example, seems more balanced and natural.





Motorola Moto G50 (12 Mpx, f / 1.7, ISO 4304, 1/13 s)



Redmi Note 8 2021 (12 Mpx, f / 1.8, ISO 2357, 1/15 s) enlarge



In night conditions, the Redmi Note 8 2021 does (slightly) better than its competitor. The colors are totally washed out on the shot of the G50, even if the latter is more detailed. The general hue is still too red at Redmi, but the scene is a bit better exposed.

48 MP mode

It is nevertheless possible to take pictures in full definition, a feature often not very useful on this kind of device. However, we wanted to verify this by isolating an area of ​​the same size.









Redmi Note 8 2021 (12 Mpx, f / 1.8, ISO 102, 1/160 s)



Redmi Note 8 2021 (12 Mpx, f / 1.8, ISO 100, 1/125 s) enlarge



As one might expect, switching to full definition on this type of sensor does not provide any real added value. Sometimes the colorimetry changes once this mode is activated, but this is not the case here. You will be able to resize more easily which can be useful in a photo rich in detail, but there is little point in activating full definition constantly.





Redmi Note 8 2021 (12 Mpx, f / 1.8, ISO 2200, 1/15 s)



Redmi Note 8 2021 (12 Mpx, f / 1.8, ISO 2357, 1/15 s) enlarge



The situation is the same at night. The mode offers the possibility of zooming more easily in the shot, but does nothing more.

Ultra wide-angle module (8 Mpx, f / 2.2, 120 °)

The Redmi Note 8 2021 offers an ultra wide angle, which is not always the case in this price segment. Not surprisingly, it turns out to be quite anecdotal.





Redmi Note 8 2021 (8 Mpx, f2.2, ISO 6400, 1/13 s)



Redmi Note 8 2021 (8 Mpx, f2.2, ISO 217, 1/100 s) enlarge



By day, the image clearly lacks sharpness and digital noise is felt. We can still distinguish the whole scene, which is no longer the case when the light drops. Note also that the level of detail drops sharply at the edges of the image, even if this is not really observable here.

Front and video module

A 13 Mpx (f / 2) front module sits in the teardrop-shaped notch. It delivers decent shots, even if the whole thing lacks a bit of pique and the colors lack brilliance. As we can imagine, the result is much less convincing after dark. Portrait mode works well enough on short hair, but will be easily fooled by flyaways.

This 2021 edition offers to shoot in Full HD at 30 fps and 720p (also at 30 fps). It is therefore worse than the original version, equipped with a Snapdragon 665, which allowed filming up to 4K / 30 fps. As you might expect, the result is not great. The white balance is not always optimal and the general colorimetry is too cold. It is therefore not a smartphone for videographers, but it will help you to immortalize a few moments.