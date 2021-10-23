Resident Evil 4 VR: saucy dialogues voluntarily removed from the game, Oculus is justified

THE’Oculus Quest 2 this week hosted what appears to be one of the most beloved games on the platform, Resident Evil 4 VR. This surprising port transforms the adventure by adapting its mechanics to virtual reality and a first person view, but the first players also discovered more unexpected differences, which are debatable.

As you can see in the video ofIGN above, several gritty words have simply been withdrawn. The journalists detected that two innuendos that Leon said by radio to the agent Hannigan were kidnapped: one on the fact that he imagined her older, the other where he asks her if she does not feel alone. A sentence where Luis compare the chest ofAshley ballistics and another where Ashley ask Leon if he does not want to work overtime with her have also been deleted, this time in cutscenes where the withdrawal is more visible, evidenced by the angry look of the young woman still present in response to the analogy on her physique .

The saucy and gratuitous nature of these lines of dialogue, less tolerated nowadays, is obviously at the origin of their disappearance. Oculus moreover confirmed this in a press release sent to Eurogamer, justified by a concern for modernity.



Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom have teamed up closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for virtual reality. This includes immersive environments and high resolution graphics. This also includes selected changes to in-game dialogue and animation that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.



Modifying a work to adapt it to its time is a subject that has been debated in recent years, and this decision to change points (albeit minimal) of Resident Evil 4 risk of dividing. But at least if it can play into your appreciation of the experience or even your desire to buy it, you will know. If you want to experience the adventure as close as possible to what it was at the time, Resident Evil 4 HD is available from € 19.99 on Amazon.com.

Read also: TEST Resident Evil 4 VR: an unexpected experience on Oculus Quest 2!