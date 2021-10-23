Resident Evil Village: gameplay demo is back, promos announced

For Capcom, the month of October is partly devoted to the celebration of 25 years of the Resident Evil series. The fourth episode was released in VR this week, and announcements were expected for Resident Evil Village and the rest of the license.

We will therefore pass on the recent release of Resident Evil 4 VR to focus on Resident Evil Village, released on May 7. If you have followed the news of the title, you will surely remember the gameplay demo to explore the castle and / or the village for an hour. Well Capcom announced that this demo was again available on all platforms, namely: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and Steam. Players can use the allotted time freely, progressing quickly to redo the demo or use all 60 minutes in one go. There is however a bad news for players who have already made the demo between May 2 and May 10:

The 60 minute game limit includes time spent on the previously available demo from May 2, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. to May 10, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. KST. If you have played the May 2021 demo before, you will not have 60 minutes, but the remaining time after playing it.

Along with the return of the demo, players who want to get the full game can take advantage of discounts on the different versions of the game, including the bundle including Resident Evil VII. Finally, let us mention the fact that Resident Evil Infinite Darkness will be released on Blu-Ray on December 22, with two more announcements scheduled for October 25 and 29.





PS4 & PS5 (until November 4, 12:59 a.m.) Resident Evil Village: -43%

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition: -38%

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Pack: -33% Xbox One & Series (until November 5, 10:59 a.m.) Resident Evil Village: -33%

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition: -25%

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Pack: -25% Steam (until November 1, 5:59 p.m.) Resident Evil Village: -25%

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition: -31%

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Pack: -25% Stadia (until November 3, 7:59 a.m.) Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition

About Resident Evil Village

Buy Resident Evil Village (PS5) on Amazon

Via: Capcom