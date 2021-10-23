Ryan Gosling to play Ken in Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

The filming of this feature film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is expected to begin early next year.

Barbie has found her Ken. Canadian actor Ryan Gosling will play the companion of the famous Mattel doll in a film in live-action, announcement Deadline. He will give the reply to Margot Robbie, head of this feature film that she co-produced with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

According to the specialist site, Ryan Gosling (Drive, La La Land) first declined the role of Ken, eternal lover of Barbie with a well-groomed lock. A decision the actor reversed after production on the film was postponed due to the pandemic, aligning with the star’s schedule.

Produced by Warner Bros. Studios, this film about Barbie will be directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, to whom we notably owe Lady Bird and The Daughters of Doctor March. Filming is expected to begin early next year.





“Bring positivity”

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter Last year, Margot Robbie had confided in this feature film, promising that it would look nothing like what one might expect.

“We like things that are a bit out of the box,” she said. “Something like Barbie, just the name itself, people get a pretty good idea of ​​it right away. ‘Oh, Margot is going to play Barbie, I know what to expect.’ But our goal is that it doesn’t matter. whatever you think, we’ll give you something completely different – the stuff you didn’t expect. “

She also assured that this role was “a great opportunity to bring a little positivity in the world, and a chance to inspire the youngest”.