Sakho is already a big fan of Savanier / Ligue 1 / Montpellier / SOFOOT.com

What a surprise.

It only took a few months for Mamadou Sakho, who arrived in Montpellier this summer, to fall under the spell of Téji Savanier. ” As I told him, for me it’s in quotes a mess. He could very sincerely have played in very big clubs. It’s not over, because he’s only 29, said the central defender, including Liverpool at a press conference. But it’s a shame, a talent like that who has not yet had the chance to play in the Champions League. (…) I put him in my top 10 players I have known. This is what I sincerely believe. I trained with Coutinho every day, Suarez every day. He’s a hell of a talent.”





The opportunity also for the player trained at PSG to assert his desire to return one day to the Blues. “If it wasn’t in the back of my mind, I would have stopped my career this summer. It’s always a goal and that’s what helps me work, makes me want to give my best, he assured.When you don’t have a carrot or an objective, it’s no longer useful to be on the ground. (…) I’m not going to hide, I’m not a child. I am 31, not 40, I am in great shape, I am working to wear this blue jersey again.”

The message got through.

TB