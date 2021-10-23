Sampaoli vs Messi and the other Argentines of PSG: bitter memories and frustrations at the rendezvous before OM – PSG

It won’t be a game like any other. And think again, it is not a cliché to write it down. Each poster between OM and PSG of course always has a special flavor. This will be the case again this time around as the two teams are both on the podium in L1. But above all, there is the Argentinian factor that spices up this long-awaited meeting. This will already be Lionel Messi’s first OM-PSG, an event in itself. But the presence of Jorge Sampaoli on the Marseille bench also brings an additional grain of salt. And it is all the more true that it will find the Argentinian clan of the PSG.

From Lionel Messi to Angel Di Maria via Leandro Paredes or even Mauro Icardi, all the Argentinian players of PSG have not kept an unforgettable memory of the passage of the coach of OM on the bench of their selection. Like all Argentines you will say. What is not wrong so much the year of Sampaoli in the costume of coach of the Albiceleste came down to a boat going from Charybdis to Scylla to end its journey with an elimination against France in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup. But for the Argentines of PSG, the story is necessarily a little more personal. More pungent too.

With Messi, a clash and an image that has become a symbol of his loss of influence

For a year, Jorge Sampaoli did not stop fumbling with Argentina. Both for his group, each list debating in the country, and in the field. His selection thus remained without a style of play. Without a clear idea. Without eleven-type. The former boss of Chile, whom he brought to the coronation during the Copa America 2015, obviously had only one obsession: to try to put Lionel Messi in the best conditions. But his atypical human management only made matters worse. The misunderstanding with the six-fold Golden Ball has even ended up being one of the symbols of his missed passage.

During the 2018 World Cup, the two men thus experienced a few moments of friction. In a book entitled “Mundial es Historias”, the journalist Ariel Senosiain had notably revealed a heated exchange in the locker room between Sampaoli and Lionel Messi during an explanation between the coach and his group who could not take it anymore. “We no longer trust you. We now want to have our say“, would have launched the former player of Barça before putting a layer a few minutes later:”You asked me ten times who I want to play with and not to play with. And I never gave you the slightest name. Dare to say in front of everyone that I already gave you a name“.

This tense episode took place after the slap against Croatia (3-0) in the first round of the World Cup. And he had sequels in “mondovision”. In the next match – during the reaction of pride against Nigeria (1-2) – an image of Sampaoli went around the world. He then seemed to ask Lionel Messi what to do about Sergio Agüero. “I bring in the Kun ? “Sampaoli would have said to his captain. A sequence that has become emblematic of his loss of authority and the end of his reign, ended a meeting later against the Blues.





Marked by failure in Russia, tensions and criticism, Lionel Messi had also chosen to take a step back with his selection for a few months following this adventure. So as much to tell you that Sampaoli does not remind him only of good memories. And if the latter had had words when he arrived in Paris, he calmed things down a little at a press conference this Friday: “We know he’s the best player in the world. He is very difficult to control, his creativity is unpredictable. […] It will be a pleasure to find him on the field, even if it is very complicated to face him, he can hurt us at any time. I have not spoken with him since the Russian World Cup, and our exchanges in the locker room in selection. “

Little chance, however, that these statements do not come to change the situation as to the motivation of Lionel Messi for this reunion. However, his other compatriots are not left out.

Di Maria: “He’s a very strange person”

A few weeks ago, Angel Di Maria had recounted his memory of this “strange” coach that was Sampaoli. And he too may be keen to show himself in his best light. “He treated me like I was one of the best but after only one game he left me on the bench during the World Cup, without giving me any explanation, thus entrusted the former Mancunien to TyC Sports. He’s a very strange person. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone. “An eloquent summary.

If he will not be able to hold his place due to a thigh injury, Leandro Paredes also painted a not really laudatory portrait of the Marseille technician. “Sampaoli was very changeable, it was not clear, launched the medium in Olé in 2019. Sometimes he would tell you to do it. And when you did, he might ask you why you did that. You didn’t really know what he wantedt. “Frustration and annoyance have accompanied the stay of Jorge Sampaoli at the head of the Albiceleste. And it is not Mauro Icardi who will say the opposite.

The PSG striker did not have “the chance” to be on the trip to Russia. However, he had just billed a season of 29 goals in 34 Serie A games with Inter Milan. But for a story of enmity with Messi according to the Argentinian press, Jorge Sampaoli had left it aside. His dream of playing a World Cup was gone. What to leave some traces. There again… And to spice up this meeting between Parisians and Marseillais a little more.

