Saudi Arabia aims for carbon neutrality by 2060

A strong signal sent a few days before COP26. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude oil, is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday. “Today I am announcing Saudi Arabia’s zero-emission goal by 2060 through a circular carbon economy strategy,” MBS said in a statement recorded at the “Saudi Green Initiative” forum, at Ryad.

“I am pleased to launch initiatives in the energy sector that will reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes per year by 2030, more than double the previously announced target of an annual reduction of some 130 million tonnes, ”said the Crown Prince.

Guterres sounds the alarm

The kingdom, which is also one of the biggest polluters in the world, added that it would participate in the international effort to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. The announcements come the day after those of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who said the current climate situation was “a one-way ticket to disaster” and stressed the need to “avoid failure” at the international climate conference in Glasgow , in Scotland.





COP26, which will be held between October 31 and November 12, is seen as a crucial moment in determining global carbon emission reduction targets and combating global warming.

Trees by the billions

In March, Riyadh unveiled a vast campaign to reduce its emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees over the coming decades. The linchpin of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) also aims to produce half of its energy from renewable energies by 2030, according to statements at the time of Prince Mohammed ben Salman.

Saudi Arabia currently uses oil and natural gas to meet its own rapidly growing demand for electricity and to desalinate its water, which requires huge amounts of oil on a daily basis. At the same time, energy giant Saudi Aramco is coming under scrutiny from investors over its issues.