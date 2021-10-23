Saudi Arabia, world’s largest oil exporter, says it aims for carbon neutrality by 2060

Riyadh added that it would participate in the international effort to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

One of the world’s biggest polluters promises to go green. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude oil, announced on Saturday October 23 that it would aim for carbon neutrality by 2060.

“Today I am announcing Saudi Arabia’s zero emission target by 2060 thanks to a circular carbon economy strategy”, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a few days before the start of COP26 in Scotland. The kingdom added that it would participate in the international effort to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

These announcements come a day after those by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the current climate situation was “a one-way ticket to disaster” and underlined the need for“avoid failure” at the international climate conference in Glasgow.

COP26, which will be held from October 31 to November 12, is seen as a crucial moment in determining global carbon emission reduction targets and tackling climate change.





In March, Riyadh unveiled a sweeping campaign to cut emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees over the next few decades. The linchpin of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) also aims to produce half of its energy from renewable energies by 2030, according to statements made by Mohammed ben Salman.

Saudi Arabia currently uses oil and natural gas to meet its own rapidly growing demand for electricity and to desalinate its water, which requires huge amounts of oil on a daily basis.