SCO d’Angers (2-2): Pierre Ménès insults the supporters of the Greens

He’s funny, Pierre Ménès… He has always complained about the violence of social networks towards him but refuses to understand that it is a backlash proportional to the still very crude way in which he analyzes the events in the middle of football. If he used less strong words, if he avoided calling everyone fools or suckers, maybe he would find more nuanced reactions to his words …

For example, in his analysis after ASSE-Angers (2-2) yesterday, he found nothing better than to speak of “filthy bullshit of the Stéphanois supporters” about the throws of smoke that led to a postponement of one hour from kick-off! A little further in his paper, he considers the green public “difficult”, while it has been over two years since the results are catastrophic and that his team is currently last in Ligue 1! In short, it may break out again against him but, as usual, it will not be his fault …

“Filthy bullshit of the Stéphanois supporters” …. CLASS !!! We will avoid going over your “differences” otherwise we would have to use the same terms, right? Worse, we are so strong behind a keyboard …. 👎

– ScapDidoo # 💉💉 # anti LFI-RN-EELV # Support FDO (@DidooScap) October 22, 2021