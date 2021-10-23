Short-term savings: which investments to choose?

Unexpected expense, work, real estate purchase, supplement to retirement… Depending on your wishes, projects and objectives, the savings timelines are different. They indeed condition the choice of investment medium. Do you want to save over a short term (less than a year), medium term (one to four years horizon) or long term (more than four years)?

If you want to build up emergency cash flow, which you can draw from at any time without constraints, then you will need to opt for short-term investments, also called precautionary savings. This financial security is also essential to deal with everyday unforeseen circumstances (vehicle repair, replacement of household appliances, tax reminder, etc.). It must represent 3 to 6 months of wages approximately, in order to avoid any bank overdraft or recourse to a consumer credit which could be expensive. What risk-free investments can you then turn to in anticipation of embarking on a larger investment?





Short-term savings: the different savings accounts

Here are the most popular savings accounts and their remuneration:

The Livret A: 0.5%. Perfect envelope to keep some accessible cash.

The Sustainable and Solidarity Development Booklet (LDDS): 0.5%

The People’s Savings Book (LEP): 1%

The Housing Savings Account (CEL): 0.25%. Unlike the ELP, the funds are available at all times. Payment and minimum deposit: € 300 then € 75 minimum per payment. Since January 1, 2018, the interests of the CEL have been subject to a single flat-rate levy of 30%, details the Ministry of the Economy.

The Housing Savings Plan (PEL): 1%. Please note, this savings tool is blocked for a minimum of 4 years, but gives the right to a state premium when it is used to contract a mortgage: purchase of a main or secondary residence, rehabilitation or development work. .

The Company Savings Book (LEE): 0.25%

If their rate is low, they are guaranteed by the State and therefore exempt from tax deductions.

What are the other options?