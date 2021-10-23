“Shut your big mouth Bruno”: Yann Moix breaks out on the set of Balance Ton Post

Writer and columnist Yann Moix is ​​a regular on the Debate Show Balance Ton Post, broadcast on C8. But this Thursday, October 21, the tone rose particularly high with Bruno Bompart, former police officer of the Raid.

Spectators fond of “clashes” on television were served this Thursday, October 21, on the C8 channel, which broadcast a new number of Balance Your Post. While they were debating the exceptional aid of 100 euros paid by the government next December, Yann Moix had very harsh words with his colleague Bruno Bompart, another columnist of the show, who is also a former police officer of the Raid.

The writer first gave his opinion on this aid before being cut: “To receive 100 €, symbolically, it is extremely humiliating as a gesture. It also means that you who are …” “But you are instead of the people who receive them? “asks the former policeman.





Éric Naulleau tries to restore calm

From then on, Yann Moix goes out of his hinges: “Shut your mouth! Shut your mouth there is enough! Can we finish a sentence in this fucking show? Shut your big mouth Bruno! Shut up! shout! No, but stop after a while. ” Shocking remarks for this broadcast broadcast live at prime time, which prompted presenter Eric Naulleau to restore calm.

Especially since the former chronicler ofWe are not in bed went on to explain his annoyance:

Politeness in this show is never rewarded.

“This is not the 10th arrondissement of Paris here,” replied the former Raid. “You are silent, you also inflate me you. No, but stop I will not have long, because unlike some I have a spirit of synthesis”, added the writer. “You get angry for nothing,” replied Bruno Bompart. “No, an intervention that could last 15 seconds because of two morons, lasts 20 minutes” then concludes Yann Moix.