SNCF strike: 8 out of 10 trains on the TGV Atlantique line this Saturday

The announcement could disrupt holiday departures during this first weekend of All Saints holidays, this Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 October. A call to strike was launched by the trade unions CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots on the TGV Atlantique axis, SNCF announced Thursday in a press release. After social negotiations carried out for several days on the subject of working conditions and staff remuneration, no agreement was reached. Consequence: only 8 trains out of ten were to run this Saturday on the TGV Atlantique line, and 2 trains out of 3 are expected on Sunday. This concerns the TGV Inoui and Ouigo of the TGV Atlantique axis, namely the lines to and from Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie.

If you have already booked a ticket, SNCF must inform you whether or not your train is running and, if applicable, refund or exchange your ticket free of charge. “Travelers who can or who have not yet booked are invited to postpone their trip to another date”, however specifies the SNCF.

Why are the railway workers going on strike?

The CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions call on TGV Atlantique drivers to strike until Monday noon to protest in particular against their working conditions and their salaries. Negotiations, carried out for several days with the management, had not made it possible to lift this call to strike, which could be renewed every weekend, from Friday noon to Monday noon. This strike notice is “unlimited”, told AFP Fabien Dumas, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail, believing that the movement could “extend to controllers “. In a joint leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and the CFDT-Cheminots explain that “since weeks”, they “keep calling the management on the growing discontent” train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis, who suffer from “disorganization”, with “degraded working days”s “, “always longer“, with “a decrease in average earnings “. They also protest against “declining staff”, which results in “refusal of leave “. According to a unitary leaflet consulted on Saturday, the three unions are calling “again” TGV Atlantique drivers to “mobilize over the period from Friday October 29 at 12:00 p.m. to Monday November 1 at 12:00 p.m.”.

