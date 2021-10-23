More

    Solden – Two hundredths difference after the 1st round: Gut-Behrami and Shiffrin are already in a fight

    The queens of white gold are already there. The first round of the 2021/2022 season, played on the Rettenbach glacier in Sölden on Saturday, gave birth to a first battle between Lara Gut-Behrami and Mikaela Shiffrin. The Swiss and the American (2nd, + 0”02) dominated the debates on a hard track where fluidity took precedence over commitment. Behind, Katharina Liensberger (4th, + 0”63) and Petra Vhlova (6th, + 0”81) limited the damage, accompanied by an Alice Robinson (7th, + 0”90) capable of a feat in the second round.

    The result of the first round

    Worley inside, the Italian women in distress

    Solden

    Good rhythm and game for victory: Shiffrin did not miss his entry

    2 HOURS AGO


    From Austria, Tessa Worley has kept fond memories (victorious in 2018). But this time, the Frenchwoman’s ski, while restrained, was undoubtedly too expensive (16th, + 1”65) to hope for a podium at the end of the second round. At least she finished the route, which was not the case with a highly anticipated Marta Bassino (Italy) after her success here last year, guilty of going off the track, to like Elena Curtoni.

    Her compatriots did not do much better, like Federica Brignone (15th, + 1”52) and Sofia Goggia (22nd, + 1”97). On the French side, besides Worley, Coralie Frasse Sombet (23rd, + 2”02) will be there in the second round.

    Good rhythm and game for victory: Shiffrin did not miss his entry

    Solden

    The world champion is in good shape: the best time of Gut-Behrami on video

    2 HOURS AGO

    Solden

    Kilde zaps the opening Giant

    16 HOURS AGO


