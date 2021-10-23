“Something is wrong” in the mixed conditions

Author of the 18th time in Free Practice 1 and 16th in the afternoon, Fabio Quartararo did not shine this Friday for the return of MotoGP on a soggy Misano circuit. Often left behind in such conditions, the one who could win the title this weekend has nothing to worry about for Sunday, a day that should be spared by the rain, but he runs the risk of not being directly qualified. for Q1, showers are expected on Saturday morning.

On a completely wet circuit, Quartararo was rather encouraged by his performances but he struggled as soon as the conditions became more intermediate, while the other drivers managed to improve their lap times. “Honestly, I’m happy on a very wet track, because this afternoon I immediately felt good on the bike. I was seventh before stopping, so I was happy”, underlined that the leader of the championship.

“When it starts to dry – you can maybe ask all the Yamaha riders, that can be a good question – you ride a totally different bike. The bike doesn’t spin, it doesn’t have grip. ‘we can have in these conditions, that’s it. In real rain, I wouldn’t say I’m super happy, but we’ve made a lot of progress since last time, because we were able to ride this morning and at COTA. We made some big changes and it was good. In mixed conditions, I don’t know why we’re so bad. “

Only Franco Morbidelli had a good time in the Yamaha clan, at the very end of the session in the morning, but Quartararo did not “not really” identified notable differences in their management and all efforts to progress have ended in failure: “I did my best to be in the top 10, that was the goal. But as soon as we stopped to take the medium at the front and a soft nine at the rear, when I thought that it was the moment, it was very bad. I had no grip. I was at least a second slower on a drier track. “





“In fact, a lot of riders didn’t perform very well on a very wet track and made a lot of progress in mixed conditions. You have to understand why we have this problem in these conditions, but not just me, all Yamishas. have a hard time under these conditions. We have to identify that in order to progress. “

“I did my best”, he added. “Something’s wrong here. We have to find something for the mixed conditions […]. The Ducati is very hard to beat, because they have the power and the acceleration. You can feel it even more in the rain than in the dry. “

Quartararo nevertheless hopes that the data collected will allow Yamaha to identify the cause of its weaknesses in mixed conditions: “Honestly, I’m a little disappointed not to be in the top 10 but I think it’s positive for the future, because we don’t have the opportunity to ride on wet tracks every day, there is no ‘There aren’t many days like this. I wasn’t expecting this day but I think it’s pretty positive. “