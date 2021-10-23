Sony hosts a new State of Play for some “announcements and updates”

Sony is hosting a State of Play next week to advertise previously unveiled third-party games.

” We will focus on announcements and updates for titles from third-party publishers on PS5 and PS4. “. It is in these terms that Sony announces the color for its next State of Play conference. In other words, you should probably not expect huge surprises at this event, but it will be worth keeping an eye out for your game console.

See you on October 27, 2021

Appointment is therefore given for Wednesday, October 27 at 11 p.m. (mainland France time). As usual, Sony will broadcast the State of Play on two platforms: YouTube and Twitch.

A new State of Play will be released on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:00 p.m.! All the details here: https://t.co/gye62OzefM pic.twitter.com/WMN4ZjBtJb – PlayStation France (@PlayStationFR) October 22, 2021



The company specifies that the presentation will last approximately 20 minutes. Do not expect to discover trailers of new games. This State of Play ” will bring you new previews of previously unveiled games, as well as some revelations from our partners around the world “. It will therefore really be an opportunity for third-party developers and publishers to be highlighted.