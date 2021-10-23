Stade Rennes – Strasbourg / Genesio: “It’s not Julien Stéphan against Stade Rennes, it’s Strasbourg against Rennes. “

Before the reception in Strasbourg on Sunday, Bruno Genesio passed in front of the press this Friday. Transcription.

Group update: I’m waiting this afternoon to take stock with the doctor, but a priori no particular problem after the match against Mura.

Sulemana rotation: It is part of my logic to preserve each other in these sequences of matches. There was difficult ground, I didn’t want him to get injured before Sunday’s game. It was important for him to play, but without putting him in the red.

Mura: I find that the service is a little devalued, as was the one in Arnhem. We saw yesterday that it is not so easy to win an away game. We did it with difficulty, Tottenham lost in Arnhem, and I find that sometimes we devalue the victories. I agree that in the content we could have done better, but we cannot always play well for 1h30. European Cup matches are always difficult to play, and that’s been 3 away wins in a row in the European Cup. There had only been two in the history of Stade Rennes. I prefer to remember that, that as I could read it here and there, we did not have a good match. We shot 28 times on goal, even if we didn’t control everything, it’s still pretty much what we did. The good teams are those which can chain the victories, sometimes by playing well, sometimes not so well. We have to take inspiration from that. We are not yet a great team but it shows that we can become one.

Strasbourg: It’s always difficult matches against Strasbourg, they have good players and a good team. We expect a lot of intensity, commitment. They have a lot of athleticism, but that’s not all.

Defense at 3 central Strasbourg: It depends on the matches. In Metz we were rather comfortable, yesterday at Mura we did not have a great match, but we won. Outside of the system, it’s mostly animation.

6 games without defeat: There is no secret. We had a difficult time, we worked, we exchanged. Little by little, the team is taking shape. It’s not an apology, but there have been late arrivals in the transfer window, a team that has changed in the offseason, which is young. It’s normal that it takes time. What I remember from these 6 games is the state of mind of this conquering team, which wants to play attacking football, sometimes with imbalances. The most important thing is to be able to repeat this as often as possible.

Impact of Stéphan’s return: Not in our head. It’s not Julien Stéphan against Stade Rennes or Julien Stéphan against Bruno Genesio on Sunday. It’s Strasbourg against Rennes. I have a very good relationship with Julien, I had him on the phone for a long time when I arrived, he was very good with me. There is real respect between the coaches. I think he allowed Stade Rennes to win a trophy, which has not happened for a very long time. It is someone who is from the club. But in this profession it is more and more difficult to stay at the same club throughout your career. He took another path, it is a new stage for him.

Hard to succeed Stéphan: No, it’s not harder than taking over from someone else. I didn’t feel it was particularly difficult.

Call with Stéphan on his arrival: He called me, and I wanted to talk to him too. He was someone who knew the group and the club well. It was important to have his opinion.

Rotation: It is also a sign of a group that is living well, even if some play less. Those who do not play are able to return like yesterday. There is the contribution of young players who show their qualities more and more. We ended up with 5 club-trained players on the pitch. This is a good sign for the Stade Rennes project.

Victories for French clubs in the European Cup: Since the start of the season there has been only one defeat, it shows that we are able to be competitive at the highest level, that there are good things done in the training, with the coaches who come to France. It’s a pretty good sign for French football. It shows that we can compete with countries that are strong in football. Maybe we got rid of our competitors.

Go to the end in the Europa League Conference: It’s a dream but it must also be an ambition. As I said, when you enter a competition it is to go as far as possible. This European Cup is a good European Cup, even more so for us who are young in our European experience. Maybe the Champions League is a bit too high at the moment. The Europa League and the Europa League Conference are a good fit for Stade Rennes for the time being. The important thing will already be to qualify. We will be three teams to fight until the end for the two places I think.





Speed ​​victory: I would have preferred to see them further in the standings because that would have meant that in the return match, if we won, we would have qualified for the rest. We know we will have a lot of games after the next break. But we can also say to ourselves that we are at the head of the group and that we have our destiny in hand to finish first and avoid a dam. It’s still a good result for us. It’s up to us to do the work.

Lawn of Mura: The players at the end told me it was more difficult. We had to make one or two more touches to keep control of the ball. It took away speed and technical quality. It is inevitably more penalizing for the team which dominates than for the one which wants to quickly counter and play on the transitions. This is why I am satisfied that the result is encouraging I find.

Keep the group concerned: We must keep this, that high level football is the school of humility. It is a daily speech that we have with the players. We must keep the same requirements in training while keeping the confidence and the studious atmosphere and joy. We do a job where we also have to have a lot of fun.

Badé: It is about always keeping the link with him. He’s a young player. A lot has happened with him, and it’s not easy to deal with. I told him several times that if he had been brought in it was not to learn definitive lessons after two months, one way or the other. You have to guide him so that he comes back to the best level, because we need him. He is doing well, he is working and knows he has room for improvement in certain areas. He has the qualities to play in our defense. It is in progress. Yesterday he was suspended but we wanted him to come with us to make the trip and keep the link with the group.

Doku: No news yet. It’s a rather special injury, we wait for him to come back on the ground because it is a lot depending on the sensations. It’s the worst thing to be hurt, we’re outside the group, we don’t live with him anymore. This is the worst part of a career, especially when it lasts longer than expected. We have to keep him close to us, talk to him. We left him alone for him to digest. It will have a lot of freshness for the last block before the winter break and it will be an additional asset for the team. Back before the international break? Yes, and maybe before Lyon, we’ll see.

The borders : I do not like to say that it is the number one asset. We are in a team sport and when players shine, it is thanks to the team. What is certain is that his arrival has changed a lot of things in terms of spirit and offensive efficiency. We had a lot of difficulty creating opportunities. Those around him have raised their level of motivation and demand.

Terrier: He too is taking a further step in his progression. We also have the advent of Kamaldeen. We saw that we could fully count on Serhou too. It gives us good attacking potential with young people also like Loum Tchaouna, Matthis Abline, Mathys Tel.

Laborde in the French team: No, that wouldn’t be an anomaly. He is the top scorer in the championship, decisive. There are a lot of very good players in the France team too. It’s the highest level, it’s hard to get into it. I hope he gets there one day, but the most important thing is that he scores goals for us. Playing in Ligue 1 a problem? No, I do not think so.

Strasbourg: It is a fairly complete team offensively, with midfielders that are also projected. We know their potential, we have observed them well. It will be played on details, we are ready, it is up to us to continue the momentum of our last games.

Diffusion in China: On Mars, let’s go to Mars. I understand that our leaders are looking for solutions to the financial problems of French football. But playing a French league match in China, apart from financial interests I don’t see what that can bring. I wish the coaches good luck, for the recovery afterwards. I don’t think we contacted the players and the coaches. But I am not concerned, I will not speak for others.

Recovery : We got home at 2 a.m. this morning, that’s fine. The players were at rest and were able to sleep, recover. We are used to these series of matches, we have a full week then before Troyes. We must put on a good collar before.