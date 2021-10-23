Star Wars: Hayden Christensen (Vader) announced in another Disney + series?

As we know, Hayden Christensen will once again don the iconic Darth Vader costume in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney +. But the actor, who played Anakin Skywalker in Episode II and III of the films will obviously not stop there.

Trailer from Vader Immortal, a VR experience featuring a smuggler confronting the Dark Lord of the Sith.

Hayden Christensen would therefore be back in another series Star Wars for Disney + according to information from The Hollywood Reporter. According to our colleagues, Hayden Christensen will find the outfit of the Dark Lord of the Sith or Anakin Skywalker in the series dedicated to Ahsoka Tano, discovered in Clone Wars and Rebels, then in live action in The Mandalorian in the guise of Rosario Dawson. She is none other than the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker before he switches to the Dark Side of the force.





At the moment, it is not known how the actor will be integrated into the series, especially since the series is to unfold. 5 years later Return of the Jedi and therefore the disappearance of Vader. However, two theories immediately emerge. We think on the one hand of the presence of memories in the different episodes or at the appearance of the “ghost” through the Force. Disney did not wish to comment on the information, but let’s take the opportunity to recall that the Ahsoka series will be written and produced by Dave Filoni and John Favreau.

