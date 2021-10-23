Super Nanny: Sylvie Jenaly disappeared from the screens, she reveals the reason for her long absence

“Your Super Nanny is taking a TV break !! I now devote myself to other activities. “In 2019, Sylvie Jenaly announced stop the show Super Nanny after six years spent on our antennas. At the time eager to take up challenges, the most famous of the nannies thus completely disappeared from the radars. Today she is preparing to make her comeback on TFX with a brand new season of Super Nanny, expected in November. On this occasion, Sylvie Jenaly gave an interview to Star TV in which she recounts what she has been through for the past two years.

“I rediscovered my job as a governess that I exercised in a presidential family in Africa for two and a half years. It was something magical, crazy, another challenge in my career“, she confided. A chapter of her life which ended with her desire to find the television world:”TF1 and I wanted to find these families in France, Belgium and Switzerland. You know when you’ve tasted this type of experience, it’s hard to cut yourself off.“





The one who succeeded Cathy after her death in 2010 from cancer was then poured out on the novelties of the show with particular themes. “We go there tackle very topical subjects, like telecommuting. With the Covid and the lockdowns, many parents stayed at home and had to find how to take care of their little ones. It turned their daily lives upside down, bad for good. Hope that brought them together, rather than pulling them apart. We will also evoke the omnipresence of screens. And in an episode, one of my favorites, I am going to meet a stay-at-home dad who takes care of his five daughters. He moved me deeply.“Great stories to discover very soon!