supermarkets are attacking the furniture market for “gamers”

Ikea, Cora, But … There are more and more major distribution brands entering the video game market. With a star product: “the gaming desktop”.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, has just launched a new range of products dedicated to “gamers”, with a range of desks and accessories adapted to this activity. If such a heavyweight in the furniture industry is interested in it, it is no coincidence: the most important cultural industry, video games are profitable. In France, more than 5 billion euros in 2020. A figure up 11.3% over one year.

The branch of computer video games, targeted more specifically by brands, represents 22% of this market, or nearly 1.2 billion euros. It is in this context that Ikea launched the Ikea Gaming collection. In 2020, the brand had already partnered with the manufacturer Asus to create a range of furniture.

Items from the Ikea Gaming collection © Ikea

Cora launches “gaming corners”

The Swedish is not the only one to have spotted the vein of video games. In the catalogs of many furniture stores, such as But, Boulanger or Conforama, there is a more or less extensive range of desks and armchairs, a “star” product from the departments marked “gaming”.





Offices offered at But. © Goal

The large-scale distribution chain Cora, specializing in food, has even just launched a space entirely dedicated to video game products, in around thirty of its stores.

There are the usual mice, keyboards and other accessories, but also a range of furniture, provided by specialized brands such as Razer and Logitech. “A growing discipline”, explains Cora in her press release, esport is indeed attracting more and more diverse and varied brands.

If the French large distribution already offers gaming furniture in its shelves, Cora is however the first brand to concretize the concept by a dedicated space.

To emphasize the video game side of these initiatives, brands do not hesitate to organize events related to this universe. Ikea, for example, has set up an escape game on Twitch, as well as a tournament of the famous online game. Rocket league. For her part, Cora has created her own gaming platform. Called “Gamer’s guild”, it offers to create its own esports team and to play online.