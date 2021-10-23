Taliban behead national team volleyball player

In Afghanistan, a 16-year-old junior national team player was allegedly murdered by the Taliban.

UPDATE. According to Alt News information, Mahjabin Hakimi was not murdered by the Taliban. The newspaper, which contradicts the information ofIndependent Persian, reportedly spoke to a member of Mahjabin’s family in connection with an investigation. “She was not killed by the Taliban in October. Mahjabin’s death occurred on August 6 and her body was found in her fiance’s bathroom in Kabul.”, confides the source to Alt News, evoking a possible suicide of the young woman. “However our family suspects a criminal act of his in-laws”, can we also read. Also according to Alt News, she was 25 years old, would have died ten days before the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul which took place on August 15, 2021.

She just wanted to play volleyball. Mahjabin Hakimi, whose name has been changed for security reasons, was a volleyball player for the Afghanistan junior national team. She was beheaded by the country’s Taliban, according to an article in Independent Persian published on October 19, 2021. His exact age has not been revealed, but according to The Parisian, she was between 16 and 17 years old. “The Taliban beheaded one of my players”, said the coach of the Afghan team under the name of Suraya Afzali.





Mahjabin Hakimi played in the team of the municipal club in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was considered a national star after winning several local trophies. The photos of the martyred teenager circulated on social networks as a threat. The Taliban are now warning his family and relatives.

In Afghanistan, terror reigns

“They are in despair and fear. They have been forced to flee and live in unknown places.”, explains the coach about the players of her team. Since August 2021, Afghanistan has been under the yoke of the Taliban. Since taking the country by storm, two players from the women’s volleyball team have managed to leave Afghanistan. The Taliban have been tracking down women who play sports for several weeks. An unprecedented climate of terror has taken hold. The homes of the identified players are searched down to the smallest detail.

Between 1996 and 2001, Islamic law reigned in Afghanistan. For example, women were not allowed to go out without a male chaperone. They did not have access to education and could not go to school. Threatened to be whipped or stoned if they were accused of adultery, the men also suffered from the violence of the Taliban: the thieves had their hands cut off, the murderers were executed in public, not to mention homosexuals who were murdered. Today, the return of the Taliban to the country is of great concern and the murder of Mahjabin Hakimi is extremely alarming.