Tayc and Fauve Hautot as a couple? The sequence that surprises viewers of DALS!

We have been following the evolution of celebrities on the floor of studio 217 for six weeks now in the eleventh season of “Dancing with the stars”. This Friday, October 22, 2021, the stakes were high since all the candidates started the evening in “Hot Seat” and had to obtain more than 30 points to avoid the face-to-face. Enough to force all the pairs to surpass themselves so as not to risk elimination.

Very accomplices since the very first prime where they had subjugated the judges and the viewers, Tayc and his dancer Fauve Hautot have produced an ultra sensual and very technical paso doble. Something to amaze the jury made up of Chris Marques, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Denitsa Ikonomova and François Alu who awarded 32 points to the couple and what once again charm viewers, all on a cover of the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

Just before they set off on the track, as always we were able to see images of their rehearsal sessions. Facing the camera, the duo confided in their chemistry. “It’s a beautiful meeting Fauve, we found each other humanly and artistically … Fauve et moi is the total encounter between two volcanoes and when the two explode, it’s just too strong ” said Tayc. “It does me a lot of good, I arrive in training and I laugh! “ added Fauve Hautot.

“They want to eat each other”

Immediately after this crazy performance, viewers were quick to make some comments. And if they noted that they have mastered this dance, they also made a point of noting the growing complicity between the singer and the dancer… to the point of evoking the birth of a possible idyll.

“Frankly if they don’t end up as a couple, I understand nothing”, “Fauve and @TaycOfficiel are so beautiful together. I can see them as a couple “,” If we were still wondering if there was something between tayc and fawn and well I think we have the answer “,” We are just witnessing the birth of ‘a couple between Tayc and Fauve but we are going to act as if we saw nothing “,” Tayc and Fauve best friends mdr ok we don’t have the same best friends, the two want to eat each other! “ can we read among the comments on Twitter.

