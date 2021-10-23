ten ambassadors, including French, will be declared “non grata”

These European and American ambassadors had called for the release of a political opponent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that ambassadors from ten countries including France, Germany and the United States who have appealed for the release of opponent Osman Kavala will be declared “persona non grata“.

“I ordered our Minister of Foreign Affairs to settle as quickly as possible the declaration of these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata», Said the head of state during a trip to central Turkey, without giving a precise date. These ambassadors “must know and understand Turkey“, Said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing them”indecency“. “They will have to leave” the country “if they don’t know him anymore“, he added.

In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “fair and expeditious settlement of the matterOsman Kavala, businessman and Turkish patron who has become a pet peeve of the regime, imprisoned for four years without trial.





The threat had been hovering since Thursday

The Turkish head of state threatened Thursday to expel these ambassadors, without however taking concrete measures in this direction. Turkey summoned the ambassadors of these ten countries on Tuesday, judging “unacceptableTheir call for the release of Osman Kavala. This 64-year-old opponent, a major figure in civil society, has been accused since 2013 by President Erdogan’s regime of seeking to destabilize Turkey.

He is particularly in the crosshairs for supporting anti-government protests in 2013 known as the Gezi movement. Then he was accused of having sought to “overthrow the government“During the 2016 coup attempt. In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered its”immediate release” – in vain. Osman Kavala will remain in prison at least until November 26, an Istanbul court ruled in early October, despite European threats of sanctions against Ankara.

The Council of Europe recently threatened Turkey with sanctions, which could be adopted at its next session (November 30 to December 2) if the opponent is not released by then.

