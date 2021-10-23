ten ambassadors, including that of France, declared as “persona non grata”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had ordered his foreign ministry to declare ten ambassadors “personae non gratae”, including those of France, Germany and the United States. They called on Monday for the immediate release of the opponent Osman Kavala, bête noire of the Turkish regime.

“I ordered our Minister of Foreign Affairs to settle as quickly as possible the declaration of these 10 ambassadors as personae non gratae”, affirmed the head of state during a trip to central Turkey, without however give a specific date.

A rare measure in international relations, declaring diplomats “personae non gratae” opens the way for their expulsion or recall by their own country.

“From morning to night they (the diplomats) repeat: Kavala, Kavala … But the one you speak of, Kavala, is Soros’ agent in Turkey,” said the president during a public meeting, making a news. times reference to the American billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros to whom he regularly compares the opponent.

These ambassadors “must know and understand Turkey,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing them of “indecency”. “They will have to leave ‘the country’ if they no longer know it,” he added.

An opponent detained without conviction since the end of 2017





In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “just settlement. and rapid of the affair “Osman Kavala, Turkish businessman and patron who has become a pet peeve of the regime, imprisoned for four years without trial. The next day, they were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, the Turkish authorities deeming their approach “unacceptable”.

The Turkish head of state threatened Thursday to expel these ambassadors, without however taking concrete measures in this direction. He said the same day that the ambassadors calling for the release of the businessman would not ask for that of “bandits, assassins and terrorists” in their own country.

In a written statement, Osman Kavala ruled on Friday that it would make “no sense” for him to attend his future trial due to the impossibility of obtaining due process following recent statements by Recep Tayyip Erdogan .

First countries to respond On Saturday night, Sweden and Norway both said they had not received any official notification regarding their respective ambassadors at this point.

“Our ambassador did nothing to justify the deportation,” Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Trude Måseide said as quoted by NTB news agency. She added that her country “will continue to urge Turkey to adhere to democratic standards and the rule of law to which the country is committed under the European Convention on Human Rights.”

New hearing in November

64-year-old Osman Kavala, an opponent and a major figure in civil society, has been accused since 2013 by President Erdogan’s regime of seeking to destabilize Turkey. He is particularly in the crosshairs for supporting anti-government protests in 2013 known as the Gezi movement.

Then he was accused of having sought to “overthrow the government” during the attempted coup of 2016. In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the detention of businessman was not based on any evidence and had a political character. She called for his immediate release, a decision which Turkey ignored.

Osman Kavala will remain in prison at least until November 26, the date of the next judicial hearing concerning him, a court in Istanbul decided in early October, despite European threats of sanctions against Ankara.

The Council of Europe recently threatened Turkey with sanctions, which could be adopted at its next session (November 30 to December 2) if the opponent is not released by then.

