tension mounts with China over Taiwan

Tension is mounting around the independent island claimed by China. US President Joe Biden said Thursday, October 21, that the United States was ready to defend the country militarily in the event of an attack from China.

In the face of recent pressure from China on Taiwan, the United States has declared that it will be ready to defend the island that Beijing claims as its territory. An escalation of tension between the two countries which continues to rise. For its part, China has responded firmly to US threats, persuaded to legitimately claim Taiwan.

China’s show of force





“What is changing today is not China’s intentions, but China’s capacity. Today, it has military capabilities that it did not have 15 or 20 years ago and, obviously, that changes the balance of power “, explains Antoine Bondaz, researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research, specializing in China. For months, China has wanted to demonstrate its power with planes, fighters and bombers that invade Taiwan’s radar screens in an attempt to intimidate its neighbor. For the moment, this remains only at the stage of intimidation, but given the discourse of Chinese politicians, the risk of the country taking action is very high.